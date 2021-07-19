Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 26,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,775. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

