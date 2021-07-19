Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 44725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 81.1% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 148,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 258,632 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,975,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 255,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

