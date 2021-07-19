Meta (MTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

