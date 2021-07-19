MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $598,203.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $598,203.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00098553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00147087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,660.73 or 1.00181505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,844,882,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,063,341 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

