MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.