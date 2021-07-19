Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 1,030,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of MTRAF stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $49.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

