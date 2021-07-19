MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $35.88. 1,236,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,256. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.