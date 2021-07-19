Michael Paul North Sells 1,731 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.09 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

