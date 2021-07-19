MicroBitcoin Market Cap Achieves $489,255.02 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $489,255.02 and $214.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00092449 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

