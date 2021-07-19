Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $327,856.10. Insiders sold a total of 8,414 shares of company stock worth $1,257,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

