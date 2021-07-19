Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $184.72 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.