Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEEC shares. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 108,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

