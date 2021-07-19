Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 364,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,694. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

