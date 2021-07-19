Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Miller Industries worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.