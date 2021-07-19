Mizuho Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $310.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $260.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.