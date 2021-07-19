Mizuho Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.