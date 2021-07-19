MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $373,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,998,175. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:WCN opened at $123.08 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.