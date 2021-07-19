MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 947 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7,552.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.42. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

