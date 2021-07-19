MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $96.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.