MML Investors Services LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRLV opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

