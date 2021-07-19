MML Investors Services LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGF stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

