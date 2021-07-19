MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,468 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

