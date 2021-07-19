MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,773 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in América Móvil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

