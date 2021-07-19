MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

VFC stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

