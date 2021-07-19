Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $770,550.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.