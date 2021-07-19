Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Moderna were worth $38,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and sold 419,362 shares valued at $79,141,535. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

