MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $80.05 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $80.05 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,778.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.13 or 0.05933185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.01355949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00368976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00135707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00639299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00387888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00303911 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

