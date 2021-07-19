monday.com Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 20th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. During monday.com’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $198.98 on Monday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

