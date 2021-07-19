MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Capitalization of $985,445.98 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $985,445.98 and approximately $760.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00096698 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 227,801,611 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

