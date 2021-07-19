MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $182,901.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $332.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

