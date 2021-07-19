Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 12,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $379.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.