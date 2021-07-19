Morgan Stanley Cuts Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $9.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million and a PE ratio of -21.93. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.