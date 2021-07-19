Morgan Stanley Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $353.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $353.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $392.25. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.