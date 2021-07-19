Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $1,065,901.05 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew M. Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

