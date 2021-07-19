Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,160.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.25.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

