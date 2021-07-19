Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,160.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a 1 year low of $830.17 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.25.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

