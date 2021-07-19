Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.