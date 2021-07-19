Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.