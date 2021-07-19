National Bank Financial Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

