National Bank Financial Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$13.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.62. 165,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

