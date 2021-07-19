National Bank Financial Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$15.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

