National Bank Financial Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.31 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

