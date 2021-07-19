National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.94. The stock has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.