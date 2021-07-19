Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $162,200.00 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

