Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $162,200.00 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
