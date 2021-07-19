Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $9.07. 144,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

