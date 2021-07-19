Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

NLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

