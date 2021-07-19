Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $620.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.67.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $530.31 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

