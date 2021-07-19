NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.61. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

