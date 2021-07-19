New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

