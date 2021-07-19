New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

