New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $95.96. 102,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,097. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

